OGC Nice player stands on edge of road bridge in apparent suicide attempt with police and club psychologist at the scene

An OGC Nice player is standing on the edge of a road bridge in the city in an apparent suicide attempt, according to reports in France.

As first reported by BFM Nice Cote d'Azur, the professional footballer stopped on the hard shoulder of the motorway, exited their vehicle and climbed over the barrier.

Police are in attendance at the Magnan viaduct, while RMC Sport report that the Ligue 1 club have sent a psychologist to provide support to the player.

In reaction to the incident, Nice cancelled Friday's press conference ahead of their game against Brest on Sunday. Some reporters had already arrived when the decision was made, with the club currently holding a crisis meeting.