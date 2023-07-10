Offer made! Liverpool midfielder Thiago holds transfer talks with Galatasaray

Thiago Alcantara has held talks with Galatasaray ahead of a potential move to Turkey from Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? A new report from Fanatik in Turkey claims that Galatasaray have held multiple meetings with Thiago as they look to gauge the Spaniard's interest in a move to the Super Lig. They claim that Gala vice-president Erden Timur has travelled to England on multiple occasions and has tabled a 'very good offer' to the midfielder.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thiago struggled for minutes under Jurgen Klopp last season and was limited to 14 Premier League starts. However, it is unclear how much Liverpool would demand for the 32-year-old, who has a contract that is entering its final year. Thiago is said to have 'welcomed' Galatasaray's interest, but Liverpool may not feel the same way.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool paid £20m to sign Thiago from Bayern Munich in 2020 and he has gone on to make 93 appearances for the club, winning the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time in England.

WHAT NEXT? Thiago is likely to see his future clarified in the coming weeks, particularly if Galatasaray formalise their interest with an official bid.