Off-White joins forces with AC Milan as the club's style and culture curator

The men's team will debut the new official outfits in their Champion's League away match against Chelsea this week

Virgil Abloh's streetwear label Off-White has confirmed a new partnership with one of the most innovative and fashionable clubs in the football industry AC Milan.

As the club's official 'style and culture curator', Off-White will provide clothing for the men's and women's teams off the pitch, debuting at Stamford Bridge on October 5.

In addition to styling the Rossoneri's off-field uniforms, the union aims to bring both the club and the brand's shared values together to create positive change. Centred on the celebration of humanity, the commitment builds upon the "I Support" vernacular introduced by Virgil Abloh back in 2020 - aligning with AC Milan's values and RespAct manifesto - it plans to share the positive value of sports whilst tackling all forms of prejudice and discrimination.

Matching actions to words, the ongoing partnership will also support Fondazione Milan, AC Milan’s charity foundation, working to provide young people - especially the most vulnerable and those in poverty - the opportunity to grow and develop their talents.

"The new journey is a further testament to AC Milan’s ability to engage with younger generations through the convergence of football with other sectors,” said Casper Stylsvig, chief revenue officer of AC Milan on connecting the audience of Off-White with supporters of the Rossoneri's.

Fusing together two innovative and ambitious global brands, the collaborative project pushes AC Milan into one of the most culture-forward and stylish teams in football history.