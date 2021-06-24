Odegaard confirms Real Madrid return to end Arsenal hopes for permanent transfer

The Norwegian playmaker spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan with the Gunners, but he is heading back to Spain

Martin Odegaard has confirmed that his immediate future lies with Real Madrid, with Arsenal seeing any hope of a permanent deal brought to a close.

The Norway international midfielder spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Emirates Stadium after finding regular game time hard to come by with his parent club.

There has, however, been a managerial change at Santiago Bernabeu, as Carlo Ancelotti replaces Zinedine Zidane, and the 22-year-old playmaker is ready to wipe the slate clean in Spain.

What has been said?

Odegaard told TV2: "Real Madrid have been clear that they would like me back. So then it will be time to go there when the training starts up again.

"Of course it has always been a dream to play there.

"I have been in the club for over six years now, and that has always been the goal. I always want to play, I have said that all the time. Playing hard is important."

Quizzed on whether he has spoken with Ancelotti, Odegaard added: "No, not with him personally, but I have spoken a lot with the club and had a close contact. So I feel they have a good overview."

The bigger picture

Odegaard linked up with Arsenal during the winter transfer window of 2021. He made 20 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, registering two goals and as many assists.

A door was initially left open for the Premier League heavyweights to put a long-term agreement in place, with Odegaard facing an uncertain future in Madrid.

Mikel Arteta has, however, been forced to turn his attention elsewhere in pursuit of added creativity.

Various options continue to be mooted for the Gunners, with James Maddison, Nabil Fekir, Houssem Aouar and Philippe Coutinho all linked.

