'The objective is clear' - Aston Villa send firm message to Manchester United as Unai Emery commits beyond 2029

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Aston Villa have publicly confirmed that Unai Emery is committed to the club beyond 2029 after positive talks with chairman Nassef Sawiris, ending speculation over a move to Manchester United. The Spaniard has been strongly linked with replacing Michael Carrick at Old Trafford, where Villa travel this weekend in need of a response to Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona.

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Aston Villa confirm Emery commitment amid Manchester United links

Villa have moved to end speculation over Emery's future, releasing a statement on Wednesday that confirmed a clear commitment beyond 2029 following talks between the manager and club chiefs. The 55-year-old has been strongly linked with replacing Carrick at Manchester United.

According to The Telegraph, Emery is in advanced talks over a new deal at Villa, which would nip rumours of a move to Old Trafford in the bud. It would have cost United £20 million to release him from his current contract.

Villa statement reveals details of key meeting

Emery's impressive four-year spell at Villa prompted talks with Sawiris, president of football operations Roberto Olabe and director of football operations Damian Vidagany over his long-term future. In a very transparent statement, the club confirmed the meeting had produced "positive discussions", with their update reading: "Aston Villa held an important working meeting today to plan the club's future and lay the foundations for its long-term sporting and institutional project.

"The meeting brought together Nassef Sawiris, the club's Chairman and Unai Emery alongside President of Football Operations Roberto Olabe and Director of Football Operations Damian Vidagany.

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Emery set to stay at Villa into the next decade

"The discussions focused on jointly planning the club's long-term strategic direction, with positive discussions establishing a clear commitment beyond 2029 for the joint development of the club under the sporting leadership of Unai Emery based on the shared ambitions and common goal to reach excellency and keep growing during the next years.

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"The objective is clear: to build an ambitious, competitive Aston Villa capable of taking on the biggest challenges and achievements." Emery signed a five-year contract extension in May 2024, 18 months after joining, but he now looks set to remain in charge heading into the next decade.

What next for Emery, Villa and Carrick?

Emery will be at Old Trafford this weekend when United host Villa, whose 3-0 loss to Barcelona and draw with Fulham last Saturday leave them needing a positive result before the November international break.

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United had won just two games all season before Tuesday's sensational 3-2 comeback triumph over AS Roma, and another victory could keep Carrick in the role beyond the break, when his performances are due to be reviewed.