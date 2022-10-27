NXGN x Wolves: Introducing Footballco & GOAL's exciting new partnership with Premier League club

Wolves and NXGN will be working together to help build both brands internationally.

Footballco's NXGN has been named as the principal partner of Wolves Academy in a deal that will see the NXGN branding appear across the shirts of six of the Premier League club's academy teams.

NXGN will appear on academy team shirts from under-12s to under-18s, while there will also be brand placements around the Wolves academy.

The collaboration is not just limited to the pitch, with other youth-focused initiatives including Wolves' e-sports team and Wolves Records, their record label. The first link-up has started with Reepa, an artist signed to Wolves Records. Reepa provided the soundtrack for the official partnership announcement video released on social media.

The full track, titled 'NXGN', will be available to stream in November and the music video will star Wolves Academy striker, Tyler Roberts.

Andy Jackson, head of partnerships for Footballco, said: “Wolves’ pioneering work in music, gaming and fashion, as well as the excellent work by their academy, aligns perfectly with NXGN’s ambition to not only showcase the best young players but also cover youth football culture beyond the pitch, in formats and on channels that resonate with Gen-Z and Gen-A fans.

“We’re looking forward to working with Wolves and showing our audience what life is like at a Premier League academy.”

Wolves FC

Russell Jones, general manager for marketing and commercial growth at Wolves, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Footballco to the Wolves family.

“Footballco fully shares our vision of integrating football, fashion, music and gaming and is the world’s largest football publisher, reaching over 600 million people per month. I’m sure many of our fans will already be familiar with their popular football brands like GOAL, Mundial, INDIVISA and NXGN.

"Aside from growing the story of the Wolves Academy, this partnership will help Wolves and our partners increase our global reach. I’d like to thank Andy and the team for their work so far and look forward to an exciting year ahead.”