NXGN prospect Flores in Arsenal squad for first time, says father

NXGN prospect Marcelo Flores has been called up to Arsenal's senior squad for the first time for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, according to his father Ruben.

Arsenal are due to return to action following the international break on Monday as their bid to secure a top-four finish continues.

Mikel Arteta named academy duo Zak Swanson and Omari Hutchinson among his substitutes as the Gunners beat Aston Villa in their last game, and Flores appears to be next in line for an opportunity at first-team level.

The 18-year-old's father claimed his son will be in the matchday squad against Palace on social media.

“So proud and excited with the first call up of Marcelo Flores with the first team [of] Arsenal,” Ruben Flores wrote on Twitter. “Good luck son, you’ve been preparing all your life for moments like this.”

Flores in 2021-22

Flores joined Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019 and made his debut for the U23s on the final day of the 2020-21 campaign.

The teenager, who has already represented Mexico at international level, has since nailed down a regular spot in the U23s and has three goals and one assist in eight Premier League 2 appearances this term.

