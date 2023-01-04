NWSL Draft 2023: Prospects, order for clubs and where to watch

Teams will choose the best players in the U.S. college system in January, with Gotham to select the No.1 pick for 2023

A new year means another NWSL Draft, with the occasion almost the starting point for excitement to build for the new season.

The January event is the first big date of the year for the league, with pre-season camps following later in the month, as the division's 12 clubs select the best talent in the U.S. college system.

In the 2022 edition, defender Naomi Girma was the No.1 pick, becoming the fourth Stanford player in the last five years to earn that title.

But who will it be this year? GOAL has all you need to know about the 2023 NWSL Draft.

When is the 2023 NWSL Draft?

Date: January 12, 2023 Time: 3pm PT / 6pm ET Venue: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia

The 2023 NWSL Draft will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2023. It will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia and begin at 6pm ET (3pm PT).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's draft will be the first to take place in-person since 2020, when it was held in Baltimore. Both the 2021 and 2022 editions were done virtually.

Where to watch the 2023 NWSL Draft

The 2023 NWSL Draft will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network for the first hour, from 6pm to 7pm ET. Then, it will move on to Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ for the remainder of the event.

It is anticipated that, once again, overseas viewers will be able to watch the draft live, for free, on the NWSL's Twitch channel.

Who will be the No.1 pick in the 2023 NWSL draft?

Ahead of many previous NWSL drafts, there has been a general consensus on who the No.1 pick would be. It doesn't feel that way this time around.

Emily Madril is certainly one of the top contenders. The defender, previously at Florida State, spent the latter half of 2022 playing for BK Hacken in Sweden's Damallsvenskan and appears to suit the needs of Gotham, the team with the first pick in the draft.

Should she register for the draft, Michelle Cooper is right up there with Madril after a season at Duke that saw the forward score 19 goals and register 11 assists. She is a finalist for the Hermann Trophy, which will be awarded on January 6.

Plenty more prospects are generating a lot of hype, too. Maricarmen Reyes is a full Mexico international who scored the winning goal as the UCLA Bruins won the 2022 College Cup, with Tori Hansen, from North Carolina, also catching the eye in that tournament. Both have yet to apply for the draft, with the deadline to do so set for January 9.

The versatile Reyna Reyes is another who has already made her senior debut for Mexico. Maya Doms and Croix Bethune are two of the best attacking midfielders coming through, should they declare. The prolific Messiah Bright has broken record after record with Texas Christian University and is an excellent No.9.

Jayde Riviere, an Olympian gold medallist with Canada last summer, could also be available. However, she is another yet to enter the draft amid interest from clubs in Europe.

2023 NWSL Draft order and picks