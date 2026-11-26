Paris Saint-Germain defenders Nuno Mendes and Willian Pacho admitted AS Roma's tactical preparation made life difficult during Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw at the Parc des Princes. While the stalemate ended PSG's 100 per cent start, Luis Enrique's side extended their unbeaten European streak to 15 matches.
Mendes admits Roma's preparation disrupted PSG's rhythm
Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes admitted AS Roma's tactical homework prevented the European championsfrom imposing their usual dominance during Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw at the Parc des Princes. Falling behind to Mario Hermoso's fifth-minute strike before Illia Zabarnyi and Ousmane Dembele turned the tie around, PSG were pegged back by Donyell Malen's 78th-minute penalty to drop their first points of the campaign.
"It was a difficult match. They were strong defensively and it was a bit of a challenge for us, particularly in the penalty box. It was a very, very tough match. They'd analysed our team well and I think that made a difference," Mendes said after full-time. "We tried to play our own game, to keep possession from start to finish, but we didn't manage it. We dropped two points, but we didn't lose the match, and that's very important."
Pacho praises Roma's quality and relentless Parc des Princes support
Centre-back Willian Pacho echoed Mendes' assessment after PSG struggled to break down Roma's aggressive man-to-man press before half-time. Despite the frustration of conceding twice, Pacho hailed both the learning curve and the support of the home crowd in pouring rain.
"It was tough. Honestly, they were a different type of side, and they played well. The first half was a bit of a struggle for us and it took time to find our feet and work out how to unsettle them," Pacho explained. "The fans? They're always there. I think they're our greatest strength. They support us relentlessly, even when it's pouring with rain. Hearing them cheer us on is important to us, and I'm glad they're always by our side."
Unbeaten European run stretches to 15 matches
Although denied a fifth consecutive Champions League victory this term despite late efforts from Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi and Dembele, Luis Enrique's side stretched their overall unbeaten run in the competition to 15 games.
Zabarnyi's 31st-minute header from Senny Mayulu's corner marked the Ukrainian defender's first Champions League goal for the club, keeping PSG second in the league-phase standings—two points behind leaders Real Madrid.
PSG embrace tough European tests ahead
With three league-phase fixtures remaining, PSG remain firmly on course for automatic last-16 qualification.
"It also allows us to learn from this match, to see that Roma were a formidable opponent – a different kind of team too – which helps us improve and will stand us in good stead for the future. We also know that big challenges and top-class teams lie ahead," Pacho added.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.