'Nowhere near good enough!' - Robertson admits Liverpool are getting 'worse' after FA Cup exit

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson admitted his team have not been good enough this season as they crashed out of the FA Cup with a loss to Brighton.

WHAT HAPPENED? A last-minute winner from Kaoru Mitoma saw Brighton claim a 2-1 win in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, sending Liverpool crashing out. The Reds have endured a difficult season and Robertson feels things are getting worse, not better for the Anfield team.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told ITV Sport after the game: "Bitterly disappointing. I thought it was a good cup tie, end to end and both had chances. We were more competitive than two weeks ago but that didn't take much. We created chances and were more compact but at the end of the day we are out of the cup. At a club like Liverpool, fans expect a lot and to lose with the last kick of the ball it's disappointing. We need to start winning games. It's easy to say but harder to fix.

"This season has been nowhere near good enough. At the start of the year, we wanted a fresh start but that hasn't happened. We've been worse. In the league, we haven't been good enough and now we're out of both cups now. You can't put your finger on one thing, it's more than that. You can tell we're not as confident in front of goal and in defence we are a wee bit open. We had two clean sheets coming into today but then go and concede two goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions, having lost 3-0 to Brighton earlier this week. Jurgen Klopp's team are ninth in the Premier League, 21 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds hope to get their Premier League campaign back on track when they visit Wolves on Wednesday.