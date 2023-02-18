Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester City did a commendable job by drawing level on points with Arsenal following their 3-1 win over the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium earlier this week and will now turn their attention towards Nottingham Forest, who are in 14th place in the league and are have collected 10 points from their last five games.
City's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur seemed two weeks ago seemed to have provided the knockout punch to their aspirations of giving Arsenal a run for their money for the Premier League title, but Pep Guardiola's side pounced when the Gunners lost eight points in three games.
In their game earlier in the season, Man City humiliated Nottingham Forest with a thumping 6-0 win, but the Tricky Trees are in good form at the moment. However, the Cityzens will still be favourites to make it their fifth win from their last six league outings.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City confirmed lineups
Nottingham Forest XI (4-3-3): Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Danilo, Colback, Shelvey; Freuler, Johnson, Gibbs-White
Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Bernardo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gündoğan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish
Manchester City's upcoming fixtures
Manchester City will travel to Germany to lock horns against RB Leipzig in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday, 22nd February, following by another away game against Bournemouth in the Premier League on 25th February.