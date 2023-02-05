Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Forest against Leeds in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to bounce back from their Carabao Cup disappointment when they return to Premier League action against Leeds United at City Ground on Sunday.

Forest lost 5-0 against Manchester United in a two-legged Carabao Cup semifinal and were knocked out of the competition. In the Premier League, though, they are unbeaten in their last four matches which include a win against Leicester City and a draw against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Leeds are yet to win a game in the league since the season resumed after the 2022 World Cup. They are currently placed 17th on the league table, tied on points (18) with Everton who are in the relegation zone.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United date & kick-off time

Game: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Date: February 5, 2023 Kick-off: 9am ET, 2pm GMT, 7:30pm IST Venue: City Ground

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on USA Network and streamed live on FuboTV.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV.

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Nottingham Forest team news & squad

Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate remain unavailable for selection while Ryan Yates, Chris Wood and Jack Colback are doubtful for the clash against Leeds.

New signing Keylor Navas, who joined them from Paris Saint-Germain, is likely to make his debut in the Premier League today.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Mangala; Scarpa; Johnson, Surridge

Position Players Goalkeepers Henderson, Smith, Hennessey, Kanuric, Navas Defenders Biancone, Cook, Worrall, Williams, Toffolo, Aurier, McKenna, Richards, Bade, Boly, Lodi dos Santos, Felipe Midfielders Mangala, Lingard, O'Brien, Ribeiro Dias, Freuler, Scarpa, Danilo, Shelvey Forwards Surridge, Johnson, Dennis

Leeds United team news & squad

Jesse Marsch will miss Rodrigo, Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Stuart Dallas due to injuries while Robin Koch is suspended after he picked up five yellow cards.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Ayling, Wober, Struijk, Firpo; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Gnonto, Harrison; Bamford