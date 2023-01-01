Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Lineups and LIVE updates

Chelsea will hope to revive their Premier League campaign with a win against 19th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea's season has been in tatters so far, languishing in 9th place in the Premier League table. Their form in the last five games is reflective of how badly they have struggled to keep up with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Newcastle.

The Blues have collected just 4 points in the last 5 games. To think of it, Nottingham Forest have managed to collect 7 points in their last 5 games. Injuries to key players has forced new Chelsea manager Graham Potter to tinker with his tactics and formations, which has backfired more often than not.

On the other hand, Forest would want to get out of the relegation zone as soon as possible and could fancy their chances against a weakened Chelsea unit, especially considering that they have collected 11 of their 13 points in front of their own supporters.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea confirmed lineups

Nottingham Forest XI (4-3-3): D. Henderson; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Yates, Freuler, Mangala; B. Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, T. Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Zakaria, Jorginho, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

The Blues will play back-to-back games against Manchester City - a Premier League fixture at the Stamford Bridge on Thursday, 5th January, followed by a trip to the Etihad Stadium for their clash in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup on Sunday, 8th January.