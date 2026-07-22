Press reports have revealed the true amount that Saudi club Al-Hilal will pay to sign the Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, the West Ham United winger, during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Al-Hilal were reportedly closing in on Summerville this summer for 80 million euros, a fee that would have made him the second most expensive player in the history of the Saudi league.

Saudi journalist Hamad Al-Swailhi shot down those figures, though, in a post on his personal X account.

Al-Swailhi wrote: "Al-Hilal's offer to English club West Ham amounted to around 65 million euros, while an offer of 12 million euros per year was made to the player."

He had confirmed in an earlier tweet that the Dutch winger completed the medical examinations requested by Al-Hilal over the past few hours, having agreed to make the move.

Summerville is expected to put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Al-Hilal in the coming hours, before the transfer is officially announced.

The winger made a name for himself at the 2026 World Cup. He scored twice and set up two more, despite not starting every match for the Netherlands.

Away from international duty, Summerville impressed last season with West Ham. He featured in 34 matches, scoring 7 goals and providing 5 assists.

The 24-year-old primarily excels on the left wing, but he can also operate on the right flank, as well as through the middle as an out-and-out striker or playmaker, though to a lesser extent.