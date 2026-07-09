Norway vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Quarter Finals Miami Stadium

Norway vs England will kick off on 11 Jul 2026 at 17:00 EST and 22:00 GMT.

Norway vs England World Cup quarter-final preview

A much-improved Norway side takes on a perennially-heralded Three Lions team for a place in the World Cup semi-finals. With the planet's two best strikers on show, this should be a treat.

How Norway and England got here

Norway has brought entertainment to the World Cup on several levels. Their legions of supporters have produced immense energy and passion with their intoxicating chants and rowing celebrations. On the pitch, Norway's five matches have produced 21 goals. The Nordic nation's greatest day on the international stage came in a 2-1 win over Brazil in the Round of 16, thanks to another Erling Haaland brace.

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England overcame intense adversity in the Round of 16, playing more than 40 minutes with 10 men against Mexico in a packed Estadio Azteca to run out 3-2 winners in a thriller. That's now five consecutive quarter-final appearances at major tournaments for the Three Lions.

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Leeds-born Norwegian out to dash England's dreams

Man City goal machine Erling Haaland will be hungry to add to his tally of seven goals at his maiden World Cup, duly supported by Arsenal playmaker Martin Ødegaard, who will supply most of his service. 25-year-old Haaland has scored 112 Premier League goals in 132 appearances in arguably the toughest domestic division on the planet, while he's got more goals (62) than he does caps (51) in a Norway jersey, scoring at a rate of a goal every 71 minutes. He has scored in his last 14 international outings, notching 27 times in that sequence. With a goal in this match, Haaland would become the first European to score in his first five World Cup games since Germany’s Gerd Müller in 1970. In just four WC appearances, he's already struck seven times.

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Harry Kane is England's main hope

As the England skiller Harry Kane leapfrogs Wayne Rooney into outright second for all-time England appearances (120) behind only Peter Shilton, he'll want to erase the painful memories of a penalty miss in the 2022 quarter-finals against France. With 85 goals in a Three Lions jersey, Kane is the greatest striker on the planet not named Erling Haaland.

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Team news

Full-back David Møller Wolfe is a concern for Norway after being forced off against Brazil. Jarell Quansah’s red card rules him out of this for England, while Jordan Henderson suffered a freak wrist injury during the celebrations against Mexico.

Likely Norway XI

Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Møller Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Berg; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Likely England XI

Pickford; Spence, Guehi, Konsa, O’Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Key Norway vs England stats

England has lost five of its last six World Cup knockout games against European sides.

Eleven of Norway’s last 12 games saw both teams score.

Norway’s last six competitive matches produced a goal after the 85th minute.

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Norway 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland (Sevilla), Egil Selvik (Watford), Sander Tangvik (Hamburger SV).

Defenders: Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino), David Moller Wolfe (Wolverhampton), Fredrik Bjorkan (Bodo/Glimt), Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Torbjorn Heggem (Bologna), Leo Skiri Ostigard (Genoa), Sondre Langas (Derby County), Henrik Falchener (Viking).

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Sander Berge (Fulham), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Morten Thorsby (Cremonese), Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Oscar Bobb (Fulham), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Jens Petter Hauge (Bodo/Glimt).

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England 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona on loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

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Team news & squads

Norway head coach Staale Solbakken has not confirmed a probable starting lineup, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of the quarter-final. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

England manager Thomas Tuchel is also yet to name a projected XI, though the Three Lions have a confirmed absentee. Jordan Henderson will play no further part in the tournament after requiring surgery on a wrist injury he suffered while celebrating the win over Mexico. No other injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, and further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Norway have won four of their last five matches in the World Cup, with their only defeat coming against France, a 4-1 loss in the group stage. They bounced back to beat Senegal 3-2, defeated Ivory Coast 2-1, and then eliminated Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16. Across those five matches, Norway scored 10 goals and conceded 10, showing a team capable of producing in both directions.

England have won four of their five most recent matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 0-0 draw against Ghana in the group stage. Tuchel's side beat Croatia 4-2 in their tournament opener, won 2-0 against Panama, defeated DR Congo 2-1, and edged Mexico 3-2 in the last 16. England have scored 11 goals across those five games while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

NOR Last 2 matches ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins England 1 - 0 Norway

Norway 0 - 1 England 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head record, with England winning both matches. The most recent fixture was a friendly in September 2014, which England won 1-0. Before that, England won 1-0 away in Norway in a friendly in May 2012. Both previous meetings were low-scoring affairs decided by a single goal.

Standings

Norway finished second in Group I during the tournament's group stage, while England topped Group L to advance as group winners into the knockout rounds.