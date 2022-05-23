Noel Gallagher has revealed he needed stitches after being headbutted by Ruben Dias' dad during Manchester City's title celebrations.

City clinched their sixth Premier League crown after beating Aston Villa 3-2 at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, thanks to a late brace from Ilkay Gundogan and a Rodri strike.

Pep Guardiola's men battled back from two goals to down to secure the three points, with Gundogan completing a remarkable turnaround in the 81st minute, but one of the club's most high-profile supporters didn't get to see the game finish.

What has Gallagher said about Dias' dad?

Former Oasis singer Gallagher missed Man City lifting the trophy after being inadvertently floored by Dias' father after Gundogan's second goal.

The music icon was taken to hospital for treatment, and he told talkSPORT: "As the third goal goes in, there is absolute bedlam in the stadium.

"Where we sit, Ruben Dias’ family are a couple of boxes up. I’m jumping around like an idiot, passing my son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone’s lifting him up.

"I turn around, Dias’ dad runs straight into me, headbutts me, I’m on the floor, covered in blood. I don’t see the last two minutes, I’ve got to get taken down by St John’s Ambulance to get stitched up."

How did Guardiola react?

Gallagher says he ran into a concerned Guardiola on his way out of the stadium, but did not allow him to take time away from his team's moment of glory.

“I’ve got stitches in my top lip, two black eyes. As I’m going down the corridor, Pep is running up crying and we hug each other," he said.

“He says, ‘What’s up with your face?’ I said, ‘Go and be with your players!’ If you saw me today, I look like I’ve just arrived home from the eighties at Elland Road, I look like I’ve had my head smashed in. It’s unbelievable."

He went on to claim that Dias' father was left completely unharmed after their run-in before insisting that he is still in high spirits after seeing Man City pip Liverpool to the Premier League crown.

“Lots of City fans are asking me what happened and I’m just saying, ‘You’ll never guess’. There’s not a mark on him [Dias' dad]. He’s a big bear of a man. He almost knocked my teeth out," said Gallagher.

“I’ve got rehearsals today, but the good thing about that is I’ve got three Liverpool fans in my band!”

