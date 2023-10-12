Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly monitoring New England Revolution prospect Noel Buck.

Buck shines for New England

Called up to England U19's

Premier League transfer interest

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, Arsenal and Man City are monitoring the 18-year-old, with Burnley and a host of Bundesliga teams also registering an interest in the player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The MLS prospect has previously been the subject of a recruitment battle between both USMNT and England, after qualifying for the Three Lions on his father's side, despite being born in Massachusetts.

Speaking to The Blazing Musket on his decision to move away from the USMNT after receiving an England call-up, Buck said: “I feel like they haven’t really given me the time of day to be completely honest. And when I get called to an England camp, you know, it’s an honour for me."

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR BUCK? Buck is currently away on international duty after being called up to the England U19 squad, as they prepare to face Wales and Austria in the coming days.