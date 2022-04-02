'No secret' we want Eriksen to stay at Brentford, says Frank

Brentford "would like to continue" with Christian Eriksen beyond the end of the season, says coach Thomas Frank, with the Bees boss admitting that it is no secret he hopes to remain in league with the attacking midfielder.

Eriksen made his return to competitive football with the Premier League outfit in February, having signed in January following his heart implant operation in the wake of Euro 2020 and release by Inter.

The Denmark international has helped give the Bees a boost, steering them to improved form in just a matter of weeks, and now fellow countryman Frank has admitted he would love to retain the star, while acknowledging any such decision will have to wait.

What has been said?

"I don't think it is any secret that, of course, we would like to continue," Frank told his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea. "I'm pretty convinced that Christian is enjoying it here.

"But [I'm] also convinced that nothing will be decided before the end of the season from either side, so I guess I'll get a lot of these questions every Friday.

"I think it is clear that we would like to continue with Christian."

Eriksen's Bees record so far

Since returning to professional action at Brentford Community Stadium, Eriksen has showcased that an enforced break out of the game has not robbed him of his influence or creativity on the pitch.

Brentford have won two of their first three games with him in their ranks, with the Dane helping to tee up victories against Norwich and Burnley.

But it is his international form that arguably thrills even more, with the attacking midfielder taking his Bees match fitness into the Denmark national team, netting goals in both of their March international games against the Netherlands and Serbia.

