NINE league defeats in a row! Relegation-threatened Spurs sack women's head coach Rehanne Skinner after no WSL win since October

- Spurs part ways with head coach Skinner
- Currently two points above the drop zone
- Huge clash with bottom club Leicester on Wednesday
WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs lost a huge game against fellow strugglers Liverpool on Sunday, leaving them just two points and two places above the drop zone. They are currently enduring the fourth-worst losing streak in WSL history and have made the decision to part ways with Skinner as a result, hoping a new coach can lead them to safety.
🏆 TOP STORY: Lineker is BACK! MOTD host returns following BBC row
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should we be calling Arsenal champions-elect?
🚨 MUST READ: Where are the NXGN wonderkids of 2016 now?
THE BIGGER PICTURE: This news comes just two days before Tottenham face bottom club Leicester, who have improved massively since appointing Willie Kirk in November. Vicky Jepson, the former Liverpool head coach who was Skinner's assistant, will lead the team out in that game instead.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
GettyGetty
WHAT NEXT? Spurs will be desperate to pick up a win on Wednesday night against Leicester. Should the Foxes emerge victorious, they will leapfrog their opponents in the table. It would be a remarkable turnaround given the team did not have a point on the board after their first nine league outings this season.