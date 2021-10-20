NFL star Malcolm Jenkins invests in Burnley

NFL star Malcolm Jenkins has announced his minority investment in Burnley after attending their Premier League clash with Manchester City at the weekend.

The two-time Super Bowl winner had a tour of Turf Moor before heading to the Etihad Stadium as the Clarets suffered a 2-0 defeat to the reigning champions, and is now set to take on an active role in how the club is run moving forwards.

Jenkins, who is part of the ALK Capital investment group that bought an 84 per cent share in Burnley back in December, has expressed his excitement over the opportunity while outlining his desire to uphold the club's traditional values.

What's been said?

The 33-year-old told Burnley's official website: “I’m excited to enter this new relationship, as Burnley FC is known for its tenacity, work ethic, good sportsmanship and efficient operational infrastructure.

"It’s a great fit for me personally and my company to invest in the growth of the sport alongside a historic organisation that aligns with our company values.

“I think the club’s doing a great job with some of the updates around the stadium and to see the vision of where they want to go in creating a venue that’s not only a great place to come and watch a game is really exciting.”

Clarets chairman Alan Pace added: “It was great to welcome Malcolm and his team to Turf Moor at the weekend and give them their first live taste of Premier League action.

“Malcolm has a wealth of high-level experience, not only as an elite sportsman, but through his successful business and philanthropic enterprises.

"We’re thrilled to have him as part of our investment group and look forward to him helping our efforts to develop the club both on and off the pitch.”

Who is Malcolm Jenkins?

Jenkins has played in America's National Football League for the last 12 years, and is currently taking in his second spell with the New Orleans Saints.

He is widely regarded as one of the best strong safeties in the competition's recent history, and has been included in the Pro Bowl all-star team on three occasions in addition to becoming a Super Bowl champion in both 2010 and 2017.

Jenkins is also a highly-respected businessman in the United States, having founded the holding company Malcolm Inc. to help manage his business portfolio away from sport.

