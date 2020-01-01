‘Neymar’s a superstar & future Best award winner’ – Taffarel confident PSG star will rule the world

The former Brazil international goalkeeper, who tasted World Cup glory in 1994, is hoping to see a fellow countryman reach the very top of the game

Neymar is “a superstar” and future winner of the FIFA Best award, according to Taffarel, with the former international expecting a fellow countryman to be recognised as the world’s best at some stage.

A talented forward who is currently on the books of giants has occupied a standing alongside the global elite for several years now.

The unworldly exploits of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have kept him off top spot when it comes to prestigious individual prizes, but Neymar is always among the leading contenders.

That was expected to be the case again in 2020, although events have conspired against the South American.

France Football have decided against handing out the Ballon d’Or, while PSG suffered final heartache when slipping to a 1-0 defeat to in Lisbon.

Taffarel was pained to see Neymar left in tears at the end of that contest, but the 1994 World Cup winner believes the 28-year-old will come back into contention for the grandest of prizes.

The legendary former goalkeeper told FIFA’s official website of Neymar: “A great player. He plays the game in a beautiful way. He’s an incredible dribbler, sets up goals, scores fantastic goals.

“He’s very important for us. We really hope he can be at his best and help Brazil win another World Cup. He’s a superstar.”

Taffarel added on Neymar’s Champions League disappointment in the present and cause for optimism in the future: “I think the two best teams got to the final.

“Paris came very well prepared, but I think Bayern had something extra in terms of their play and their set-up.

“I cheered a lot for Paris because of the Brazilians who play there. I really wanted Neymar to win this Champions League and, consequently, The Best FIFA [Men’s Player] award.

“But it’s just one day. I really hope in the future he can win this award and be considered the best player in the world.

“But I thought it was a good football game, well thought out and well played. It wasn’t easy for anyone, but Bayern capitalised upon their chance. I think Bayern were deserved winners.”