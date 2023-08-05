'Neymar is priceless for PSG!' - Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi wouldn't have joined French giants if not for Brazil hero, says agent

Famous Brazilian agent Andre Cury claimed that Neymar is "priceless" for Paris Saint-Germain as his presence helped them to sign other big names.

Neymar "priceless" for PSG, says Cury

Brazilian helped PSG sign Mbappe and Messi

Cury involved in Neymar joining Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Andre Cury, Neymar's transfer was the best thing that could have happened to PSG as, after his transfer to the club in 2017, big names such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria made the switch to the French capital. Cury further claimed that the transfers of Mbappe and Neymar to PSG were the only successful moves that involved fees in excess of €100 million.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to AS, Cury said: "Everything [Neymar] has given PSG is priceless. He is the cheapest player in the club's history because just what he gave to Paris in marketing is incredible. If you go to any part of the world, surely there is a boy with a PSG shirt and they didn't even know what that club was before. In the end Messi, Mbappe, Di María and the likes arrived.

"Taking out Neymar and Mbappe, we will hardly find operations of a hundred million or more that go well. Most of those operations when you pay so much money have not gone well. At Barcelona, none: [Ousmane] Dembele, [Antoine] Griezmann, [Philippe] Coutinho. In Madrid: [Eden] Hazard, [Gareth] Bale more or less. At Atletico Madrid they paid €126 million for Joao Felix, and €80m or €90m for Thomas Lemar. At Chelsea, they have paid a lot of money and nothing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Andre Cury has been part of several top transfers in European football including Ronaldinho's move to Barcelona in 2003 and Neymar's famous transfer to the Catalan giants in 2013. He recently facilitated Vitor Roque's move to Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Luis Enrique's side will be next seen in action in their Ligue 1 season opener against Lorient on August 12.