'I love you very much' - Neymar sent message by ex-PSG team-mate Marco Verratti following Al-Hilal transfer

Former teammate, Marco Verratti, wrote a heartfelt message for Neymar as he departs the club after six seasons in the French capital.

Verratti's message to Neymar after transfer

Al-Hilal move sparks emotional exchange

Brazilian leaves PSG after six seasons

WHAT HAPPENED? Verratti reached out with a heartfelt message following Neymar's transfer to Al-Hilal. The duo spent six years at the club together.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Just to tell you that it was amazing to spend all those years together. I love you very much and I wish you the best for the new stage of your life. You are a special person my friend,” the Italian wrote on Instagram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 31-year-old joined PSG before the 2017/18 season and spent six seasons at the Parisian club. He made over 173 appearances but failed to win the Champions League, reaching the final once. During his time in France he scored 118 goals for PSG.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The Brazilian superstar will join the team and prepare for their upcoming fixture against Al-Feiha on August 19.