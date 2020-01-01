‘Neymar can help Barcelona and Messi be giants again’ – Dani Alves wants Brazilian back at Camp Nou

The former club and international colleague of the highly-rated forward admits to having talked his fellow countryman away from a move to Real Madrid

Neymar returning to would allow the Liga giants, and talismanic skipper Lionel Messi, to become “a giant again”, says Dani Alves.

The Brazilian superstar bid farewell to Camp Nou during the summer transfer window of 2017. put a record-breaking deal in place for the South American forward, with Neymar considered to be stepping away from the shadow that Messi cast in Catalunya.

It did not take long, though, for talk of a possible return to to surface. A retracing of his steps to Barca has been mooted for Neymar, with the Blaugrana eager to welcome a familiar face back onto their books.

More teams

They are not the only side to have expressed interest in the talented 28-year-old, with Clasico rivals also long-standing suitors, but Alves feels his fellow countryman should be taking in a second spell alongside Messi and co.

The former Barca and PSG right-back told Radio Catalunya: "The only one I've tried to convince is Neymar to go to Barcelona.

"He had a very big offer from Real Madrid, and I told him that if he wanted to be happy he should come to Barcelona. It's the only time I've ever convinced anyone of anything.

"If I were him, I would come back without thinking about it.

"I never think that people make mistakes when they make a decision.

"Everyone knows that Ney can help Barcelona, Messi and the club to become a giant again in , in Europe. Football is becoming more and more balanced. The team has 11 and with Messi you have 13. The team has 11 and with Neymar you have 13."

Article continues below

While talking up a return to Barcelona for Neymar, Alves has no regrets at having missed out on his own move back to Camp Nou.

The vastly-experienced and highly decorated 37-year-old defender left for in 2016, and has since spent time with PSG and Sao Paulo, but there was talk of him heading back to Catalunya at one stage.

“Things were being talked about, but nothing ever came of it," Alves confirmed. “I'm not bitter, but they are.”