Neymar eyeing Premier League move after coming round to the idea of leaving PSG - French giants open to selling Brazilian superstar

WHAT HAPPENED? The French champions have decided they are willing to part ways with Neymar at the end of the season, and the Brazilian is well aware of the club's decision, according to Brazilian outlet UOL. PSG want to overhaul the squad and are keen to get Neymar's salary off the wage bill. He has previously been targeted by several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Newcastle and Chelsea, and is open to a transfer this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE : PSG's decision to offload Neymar comes after another tumultuous campaign. The Brazilian reportedly slammed his colleagues Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike after a 3-1 defeat to Monaco and also clashed with sporting advisor Luis Campos. Neymar subsequently suffered an ankle injury that required surgery and is expected to keep him out until June, meaning he could have already played his last game for the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG ultras have already made it clear they would be happy to see Neymar depart as soon as possible. Fans shouted "Neymar get lost" in angry protests at the club's headquarters and also gathered outside his house, calling for him to leave the club.

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has rubbished speculation his club could move for Neymar, while Manchester United have been tipped to move for the Brazilian if a Qatari takeover of the club is completed.