Newcastle want Neymar after determining Cristiano Ronaldo would be a bad fit

Newcastle are reportedly considering a transfer market move for Neymar this summer after determining that Cristiano Ronaldo is a bad fit for the club.

Newcastle exploring Neymar deal

Hopeful of securing marquee talent

Ronaldo seen as a bad fit

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies' ownership are reported to be considering a deal to sign the Brazilian from PSG this summer. 90min reports that the club can afford to facilitate Neymar's arrival, as they look to add a left-sided attacker to the squad in the coming transfer window. He has already dropped one cryptic hint over his future, by liking a tweet that called the Parisians a "small club".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has also been discussed as a potential target, per the report, but he is not deemed as a player who would slot straight into Eddie Howe's squad. Neymar, by comparison, is seen as more attainable, with PSG apparently willing to sanction a deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG's ultras staged a protest outside Neymar's house in Paris, urging him to leave the club, earlier this week. PSG know it will be almost impossible to receive their money back for Neymar, having paid a world-record £194.3 million to sign him, and they have placed an asking price of around £75 million on the Brazil international.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The sidelined PSG superstar will hope to round out the season with the Ligue 1 title, with the club currently five points clear of second-placed Marseille with five games to go.