Newcastle vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chelsea will take on Newcastle United in a Premier League match of the 2022-23 season on Saturday.

The Magpies managed to edge out Crystal Palace in the Carbao Cup in a penalty shootout and will be brimming with confidence before facing Chelsea. They have been in marauding form in the league having won four successive matches which have propelled them to the third spot in the table. They also boast of having the meanest defence in the league along with Arsenal having, just 11 goals conceded in 14 matches.

Meanwhile, the Blues suffered a midweek defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup which makes it two successive losses for Graham Potter's men. The former Brighton manager will be under pressure to deliver against Newcastle as they have slipped to the seventh spot in the league table with just 21 points from 13 matches. Their last league win came almost a month back against Aston Villa when they won 2-0 at Villa Park and Potter will be urging his troops to put their best foot forward so that they can head into the World Cup break with three points in the bag.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Newcastle United vs Chelsea Date: November 12, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30 pm BST / 12:30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST Venue: St. James Park Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. fans can also watch the game in Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, NBC, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcasted on the Sky Sports Network with live streaming on SKY GO Extra.

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. Universo, USA Network, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. fuboTV UK Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event. SKY GO Extra India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+Hotstar, Jio TV

Newcastle United squad and team news

Newcastle United will be missing several players with injuries. Alexander Isak, Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett have all been ruled out while Callum Wilson remains doubtful with illness.

Eddie Howe rested several key players midweek against Palace but he will recall the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock and Fabian Schar for this encounter against the Blues.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Joelinton, Wilson, Almiron

Position Players Goalkeepers Dúbravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Pope Defender Schär, Lascelles, Lewis, Trippier, Fernández, Manquillo, Burn, Botman, Targett, Watts Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, Almirón, Willock, S Longstaff, Guimarães, M Longstaff, Anderson Forwards Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Wood.

Chelsea squad & team news

Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante are the long-term absentees for the Blues. Kepa Arrizabalaga is also out due to a foot injury.

Potter will recall his big guns back in action for the much-needed three points, hence we should see Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in action.

Chelsea possible XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, T Silva, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic; Sterling, Havertz, Mount; Aubameyang