Newcastle United vs Leicester: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream the Newcastle vs Leicester Carabao Cup tie on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Newcastle United will hope to return to winning ways when they host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Magpies are winless in their last three games in all competitions, which includes a 2-1 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday in their previous outing. Eddie Howe's side did beat Bournemouth 1-0 in the previous round of the Carabao Cup and will take confidence from their 3-0 victory over Leicester in the Premier League a few weeks ago.

After losing to Newcastle United in the league, Leicester went on to suffer defeat in their next two games before ending the streak with a narrow win over Gillingham in the FA Cup at the weekend. They will want to learn from their mistakes in the last meeting between the two teams to avoid another reverse.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City date & kick-off time

Game: Newcastle United vs Leicester City Date: January 10, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Jan 11) Venue: St. James Park

How to watch Newcastle United vs Leicester City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be be broadcast on Sky Sports, with streaming on Sky GO.

The Carabao Cup match will not be telecast In India.

Newcastle United squad and team news

Eddie Howe could be without Allan Saint-Maximin and Jonjo Shelvey who are out of action due to injuries. However, there may be good news as Callum Wilson is expected to return to the lineup.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is set to return in goal after Martin Dubravka was given a chance in the FA Cup last weekend.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis; Almiron, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Ritchie, Murphy, Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Pope Defender Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Trippier, Fernandez, Manquillo, Burn, Botman, Targett, Watts Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, S Longstaff, Guimaraes, M Longstaff, Anderson Forwards Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Wood.

Leicester City squad & team news

Leicester City will continue to be without many of their first team players including Dennis Praet and James Maddison who have been out of action in recent weeks due to injuries. Praet is recovering well but the mid-week Cup fixture may be too soon for him to make a comeback.

Rodgers' injury list also includes Patson Daka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Boubakary Soumaré, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand.

Leicester City possible XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Perez; Iheanacho, Daka