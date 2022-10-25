Newcastle still interested in Santos starlet Angelo Gabriel after £18m summer transfer offer

Newcastle United are still interested in a move for Angelo Gabriel, despite seeing an initial £18 million bid rejected by Santos last summer.

Magpies strengthening squad after takeover

17-year-old was among initial targets

Bid rejected but still interested

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The revolution has been continuing at St James' Park as Newcastle have been launching their attack on the European qualification places. As part of their project under their Saudi-backed ownership, they are keen to sign some of the world's brightest young talents.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Santos prospect Angelo was one of the players earmarked by the recruitment team on Tyneside as one of those who could provide future success at the club. That resulted in an £18m summer bid but Santos were quick to reject the offer amid suggestions that the 17-year-old could follow in the footsteps of Neymar and become a global star.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite seeing that bid knocked back, GOAL understands that there is still some interest in Angelo from Newcastle. The young forward will be able to move abroad in January following his 18th birthday at the end of this year but a second bid has not yet been presented to the Brazilian club as yet.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? The Magpies have been brilliant since Eddie Howe took over from Steve Bruce as manager. They moved into the Premier League top four with an impressive 2-1 win at Tottenham at the weekend and will only look to improve. They have three more league games before the break for the World Cup with clashes against Aston Villa, Southampton and Chelsea.