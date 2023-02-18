So bizarre! Newcastle back-up goalkeeper Martin Dubravka would only get Carabao Cup winners' medal if Man Utd win

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will only receive a Carabao Cup winners medal if Newcastle lose to Manchester United in the final.

WHAT HAPPENED? Martin Dubravka came on in the 22nd minute against Jurgen Klopp's side on Saturday following a Nick Pope red card. However, he'll be unable to deputise for the suspended goalkeeper next match in the Carabao Cup final as he has already featured twice for Erik ten Hag's side in the competition this season before returning to the northeast in January.

Due to competition rules, Dubravka will receive a medal but only if his former temporary club lift the trophy on February 26.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game will be Karius' first competitive outing for any side since February 2021 and Dubravka himself will be disappointed to miss out on the showpiece occasion, Newcastle's first visit to Wembley since April 2000.

WHAT NEXT FOR DUBRAVKA? While he did help Newcastle steady the ship against Liverpool, he'll be unable to do anything of the like in the Carabao Cup final and will have to sit in the stands and put personal pride aside, hoping his current side can get one over his former colleagues.