Newcastle United Champions League tickets: fixtures, prices and more

How to score Champions League tickets to see the Magpies this season

There aren't many club competitions that come bigger than the UEFA Champions League - and for the first time in two decades, Europe's top continental knockout event welcomes back one of England's biggest clubs, as Newcastle United look to leave their mark on the latest iteration.

The Magpies, who last featured in the top-tier of European competition under the legendary Bobby Robson, are back among the elite following a fourth-place finish in the Premier League - and alongside rivals Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United, will look to be in the mix for success come the business end of the campaign.

But how can you get tickets to see them in action on their journey across the continent? GOAL lays down how to get tickets to catch Newcastle United in action during the 2023-24 Champions League, including where to buy them, how much they will cost, and more.

Newcastle United 2023-24 Champions League fixtures

Date Opponent Stadium Ticket Price September 19, 2023 Milan San Siro £30.00 - £55.00 October 4, 2023 Paris Saint-Germain St James' Park £30.00 - £55.00 October 25, 2023 Borussia Dortmund St James' Park £30.00 - £55.00 November 7, 2023 Borussia Dortmund Signal Iduna Park £30.00 - £55.00 November 28, 2023 Paris Saint-Germain Parc des Princes £30.00 - £55.00 December 13, 2023 Milan St James' Park £30.00 - £55.00

What is Newcastle United's Champions League journey so far?

For a brief moment around the turn of the century, during the era of dominance led by Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger with Manchester United and Arsenal, Newcastle were among the other heavyweights vying for European places, with the club making three campaigns in the UEFA Champions League.

None ever amounted to much in the way of success - during 1997-98, they exited a group stage that included Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven and Dynamo Kyiv and fell to the Blaugrana again five years later, alongside Inter and Bayer Leverkusen during the second group stage of 2002-03. A qualifying loss a season later to Partizan completes their record.

With Manchester City making it six English teams who have triumphed in the UEFA Champions League last term though, the Magpies might wonder if they can make it seven and embark on a remarkable run for what will be their first European season since reaching the Europa League quarter-finals in 2012-13.

Who will Newcastle United face in the Champions League?

Newcastle United will begin their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign with six group stage matches played in Group F. Having finished fourth in the Premier League, with a low UEFA coefficient after several seasons away, the Magpies are seeded fourth and face a difficult path to seal progress to the knockout stages.

Between September and December, Newcastle will face three teams, home and away, and has arguably been handed one of the tougher groups on paper. They will play against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund and Serie A's perennial heavyweights Milan.

How to buy Newcastle United Champions League tickets?

Fans can buy UEFA Champions League tickets to see Newcastle through one of two methods: accessing the club's official ticket portal or looking at secondary resale sites such as StubHub.

The former is the only official outlet for Magpies fans to pick up tickets for their European games and domestic fixtures. At the same time, the latter will give supporters additional chances to secure their seats, given pent-up demand.

For further information on how you can buy Newcastle tickets, head to GOAL's guide, which tells you where to look, how much they will cost you, how to get the best deal and other options for securing your seat.

When are Champions League tickets released?

Tickets for UEFA Champions League fixtures are traditionally released following the confirmation of fixtures for the competition, with sales starting once the draw for the round has been made, both in group stages and knockout fixtures.

Newcastle United's UEFA Champions League tickets will be available for sale each time fixtures are confirmed for Europe. The club's official ticket portal is the best place to keep tabs regarding on-sale dates.

How much are Newcastle United Champions League tickets?

Prices for home tickets to see Newcastle United in UEFA Champions League action have been revealed ahead of the campaign already and will fall between a broader threshold, with the initial reveal of prices drawing the ire of some supporters.

Tickets for adults are expected to retail around the £50.00 mark, though they may go lower, while concessionary tickets will start around £30.00, with the space to rise higher depending on the fixture. Away ticket prices will be set by the host club Newcastle face off with.

FAQs

Can you get Newcastle United Champions League tickets without being a member?

While some clubs sell UEFA Champions League tickets to non-members, Newcastle United do not appear to be one of them.

If fans wish to buy seats through the club's official ticket portal, they must either be a club member or a season ticket holder.

When was the last time Newcastle United played in the Champions League?

The last time Newcastle played in the UEFA Champions League was during the 2003-04 season, when they were eliminated in the qualifying rounds.

Has Newcastle United ever won the Champions League?

Newcastle United have never won the UEFA Champions League, with the Magpies coming nearest when they reached the second group stage round in 2002-03.

Where will the Champions League final be played?

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final will be played at London's Wembley Stadium, the home of the England national football team.

Since opening in 2007, the venue has become a key stadium for major fixtures and will host the final for the third time, having previously done so in 2011 and 2013.

Where can I buy Champions League final tickets?

Three outlets officially sell UEFA Champions League final tickets: UEFA's official ticket portal, plus those of the two respective finalists who will compete in the showpiece fixture.

As the teams involved will not be confirmed until the conclusion of the semi-finals, all limited early ticket releases for the fixture are sold through UEFA. Alternatively, fans can also consider secondary resale markets such as StubHub, though be aware that purchases may not go live until the finalists have been confirmed.

Final Words

It has been a long wait for Newcastle United to call themselves a Champions League club once again, and Magpies fans hoping to come along for the journey will need to be members if they want to pick up their tickets through official channels.

Alternatively, fans can explore additional options through secondary resale sites like StubHub to secure their spot to cheer on the team across their European exploits.