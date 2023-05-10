Newcastle & Chelsea target Raphinha responds to claims he's given green light to transfer away from Barcelona

Chelsea and Newcastle United target Raphinha has responded to reports claiming he's given the green light to a summer transfer away from Barcelona.

Raphinha joined Barcelona in 2022

Catalan club reportedly willing to sell him

Winger has responded to transfer speculation

WHAT HAPPENED? As part of the plans to overhaul their attack, Barcelona are reportedly planning to sell Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati in the summer window. The Spanish outfit are aiming to raise €150m in player sales and are also looking to cut down significantly on their wage bill to comply with La Liga rules amid reports of a potential move to re-sign club legend Lionel Messi. However, Raphinha has come out to deny agreeing on a transfer away from the club. The Brazilian took to social media to angrily dismiss the latest reports mentioning his name.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Lying. This is lying. Whoever said this is a liar, uninformed and unprofessional. If you delete my comment, I will post this on my Instagram," he wrote in response to a report on Instagram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Raphinha has gradually found his feet at Camp Nou after joining Barca from Leeds United last year. The forward is determined to continue at Barcelona but his agent, former midfielder Deco, is aware of Chelsea and Newcastle United's interest in the player. According to Jijantes, the Magpies are even willing to pay £71m (€80m) as a transfer fee for his services, which is significantly more than the €65 million (£55m/$65m) Barcelona paid to Leeds.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Raphinha will hope to put on an impressive show in the Catalan derby against Espanyol on Sunday as Barcelona close in on the La Liga title.