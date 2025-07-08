New house & baby No.5? Stunning U-turn by Kyle Walker & Annie Kilner despite ‘arguing relentlessly’ as divorce plans are shelved in the wake of Lauryn Goodman drama

Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner have performed a stunning U-turn in their marriage, with it suggested that a new house and baby No.5 could be on the way.

WHAT HAPPENED?

England international Walker appeared to have ended any hope of enjoying a long-term future with wife Kilner after it emerged that he had fathered a second child with former Love Island contestant Lauryn Goodman.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The fallout from that saga has dragged on for several months, leading Kilner to open divorce proceedings. They are said to have been shelved as the Walkers look to make a fresh start - with Kyle having joined Burnley from Manchester City on the back of a loan spell at AC Milan.

THE GOSSIP

Walker and Kilner have headed to New York, Miami and Ibiza during a much-needed summer break, and it is claimed that a reconciliation is on the cards - despite regular arguments - that could lead to a moving of house and further expansion of their family.

WHAT A SOURCE SAID

A source has told The Sun, who have speculated on another child: "The truth is, Annie doesn't want to be with Kyle. She can't forget the past. She can't forget Lauryn and the two children he has had with her, but she can't see a life without him either. She's embarrassed. That's why she won't wear her wedding ring.

"But she and Kyle have been together since they were teenagers and they don't know anything else. Kyle doesn't want a divorce either, not least because of the financial implications. She would want half of his £30 million fortune. So they've reached a stalemate. They aren't happy, but the divorce has been kicked into the long grass. There's been no mention of it for quite some time now."

DID YOU KNOW?

The source added, with the Walker family ready to part with their £3.5 million mansion in Cheshire: “There's too many bad memories in that house. It's where he proposed and where she [Kilner] found out about each baby with Lauryn.

“Moving house isn't going to change any of that. No matter what happens from here on in they will never be able to have a fresh start because Lauryn is going nowhere. But the divorce has completely stalled and they've spent the summer holidaying together. They're still arguing relentlessly but it's become normalised and accepted in their relationship. They don't know of any other way to live.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER?

Walker, who is now 35 years of age, has signed a two-contract with Burnley. Said deal will see him grace the Premier League again in 2025-26, with the veteran full-back a six-time title winner in that division.