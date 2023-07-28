New contract for Nathan Ake! Defender set for pay rise after agreeing extension with Manchester City

Chris Burton
Nathan Ake Manchester City Premier League trophy 2022-23Getty
Manchester CityPremier LeagueN. Aké

Nathan Ake has reportedly agreed a new contract at Manchester City, with the Dutch defender in line for a significant pay rise.

  • Dutch star joined Blues in 2020
  • Proved his worth to Guardiola
  • Has agreed fresh terms

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile 28-year-old joined City from Bournemouth for £41 million ($52m) in the summer of 2020. He has taken in 81 appearances for the Blues – helping them to three Premier League titles and a historic Treble last season as FA Cup and Champions League trophies were added to another domestic crown.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ake, who is capable of operating at left-back or centre-half, has proven his worth to Pep Guardiola and is now an established member of star-studded ranks at the Etihad Stadium. That standing is set to be recognised by lucrative fresh terms.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Netherlands international signed a five-year deal upon his arrival in Manchester, but Fabrizio Romano reports a contract extension is now in place. A verbal agreement is said to have been reached, with Ake set to land a healthy increase to his salary when putting pen to paper.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Nathan Ake Manchester City 2022-23Getty

Nathan Ake Pep Guardiola Bernardo Silva Manchester City 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? City have found themselves short of left-back options since allowing Olekdandr Zinchenko to join Arsenal – while also sending Joao Cancelo on loan to Bayern Munich last season – but Ake has shown himself to be a reliable option in the most watertight of defensive units.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

200719 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 77840Jude Bellingham
  • 21081Christopher Nkunku
  • 14987Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 17002Mason Mount
  • 9171Sandro Tonali
  • 24249Other
200719 Votes