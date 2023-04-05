'A new challenge' - Christian Pulisic reacts to Graham Potter sacking at Chelsea amid frustrating season for USMNT star

USMNT star Christian Pulisic is embracing "a new challenge" at Chelsea following Graham Potter's sacking, having endured a frustrating season so far.

Potter sacked following dismal run

Several candidates in frame to replace him

Pulisic opens up on "tough situation"

WHAT HAPPENED? Potter was sacked by Chelsea after less than seven months in charge on Monday, with the board deciding to act after he recorded just 12 wins in his first 31 games. After spending heavily in the last two transfer windows, a mid-season managerial change has forced the Blues back to go to the drawing board. Pulisic is among those to have struggled on an individual level in 2022-23, with only nine of his 25 appearances coming as a starter. The United States international admits the "tough situation" off the pitch hasn't helped, but he sees Potter's exit as a clean slate and is determined to make a big contribution at the business end of the campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after Chelsea dropped more points in a 0-0 home draw with Liverpool on Tuesday night, Pulisic told Sky Sports: "It's a tough situation for a lot of people. A lot of stuff has been changing in general at the club this year, and now with the manager out it's another new challenge. The guys are just trying to stick together and do the best we can. There's conversations among us, its just about coming together, we still have stuff to achieve this season and that's what we're going to do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Spain national team manager Luis Enrique is reported to be the favourite to replace Potter, with the tactician already in London to continue discussions with Chelsea. However, former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are also in the frame for the role, with the Blues yet to make a final decision.

WHAT NEXT? Bruno Saltor has been named Chelsea's interim manager for the time being, and will be back on the touchline against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday unless a permanent boss is brought in over the next couple of days.