Neville opens up on Inter Miami transfer plans amid Martinez rumors and uncertain futures for Pozuelo and Pizarro

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville opened up on the club's transfer plans as the Herons continue their busy offseason.

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami lost Gonzalo Higuain to retirement after the 2022 season, while fellow Designated Player Alejandro Pozuelo remains out of contract. One player the club has been linked to is Josef Martinez, the star Atlanta United striker that may be on his way out of the club. Neville did little to dismiss those rumors, admitting that he's an admirer of the Venezuelan star.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I like him," Neville said. "He’s always scored goals against us. He looks like someone that’s a machine, that’s hungry, that scores goals, that doesn’t need many chances. So we’re looking to strengthen. For somebody to come into this football club and be a starter, they have to be really good."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neville also addressed the futures of Alejandro Pozuelo and Rodolfo Pizarro, offering clarity on what the club's roster could look like. Pozuelo is out of contract after being acquired from Toronto FC last season, with Neville not writing off the possibility of bringing the former MLS MVP back to the club. Pizarro, meanwhile, is back with the club following a loan to Monterrey last season after a disappointing start to life in Miami.

"This is his last year at Inter Miami," Neville said of Pizarro. "He loves being at the club, he loves being in the city. He’s coming into a different environment. This is a clean slate. We know his qualities, the biggest challenge for Rodolfo is to get on the team."

As for Pozuelo, Neville added: "We’re working hard for Pozuelo. He obviously is a talented player – he changed our season, him and Gonzalo changed our season. Obviously with Rodolfo coming back it’s a jigsaw. It’s jigsaw-like building a roster in this league."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's setting up to be a busy offseason with Miami, who remain linked with a move for Lionel Messi. It's looking less likely that move comes to fruition, with PSG looking set to sign Messi to an extension, but Neville and Co. are holding out hope. Meanwhile, the club is keeping an eye on Europe as they look to fill at least one DP spot this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? The Herons opened up preseason training this week ahead of a January 21 friendly against Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.