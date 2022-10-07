Nesta believes he could've stop Haaland scoring thanks to Ronaldo experience & reveals secret to defending against Norwegian superstar

Legendary Italian defender Alessandro Nesta reckons he could stop Erling Haaland due to his experience dealing with Ronaldo Nazario.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has torn the Premier League apart since joining Manchester City this summer, smashing the record for the quickest player to score three hat-tricks, doing so in just eight games. Legendary Italian defender Nesta believes he could stop the Norwegian due to his experience against Ronaldo Nazario.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Copa90, Nesta said: "I can play, yeah! Because I played against Ronaldo the Brazilian. Haaland is very good but the other one was something different. I played against Messi against Cristiano [Ronaldo] but the Brazilian Ronaldo, for me was different."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nesta was even kind enough to offer defenders advice on how to deal with Haaland. He said: "I'd try to stay close to him. When he tries to start running, maybe I block him! Too much space, you are dead."

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Fresh off five goals in his last two games, Haaland will be hungry to score more when Southampton visit the Etihad on October 8.