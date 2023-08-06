NBA star Russell Westbrook attends Leeds' thrilling Championship opener against Cardiff City after investing in 49ers group taking over at Elland Road

NBA star Russell Westbrook was in attendance at Elland Road for Leeds' Championship opener against Cardiff City after becoming a minor stakeholder.

WHAT HAPPENED? The LA Clippers point guard was present at Elland Road as the Whites came back from a two-goal deficit to hold Cardiff to a 2-2 draw in their Championship opener on Sunday. The Bluebirds led by two goals at half-time courtesy of Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo's strikes, but Liam Cooper pulled one back in the 49th-minute before Crysencio Summerville netted a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to make sure that the hosts ended the match with a point.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Westbrook, who is the 14th highest-paid athlete in the world according to Forbes, is part of the American consortium 49ers Enterprises (the financial arm of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers) who completed a takeover of Leeds United earlier this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Daniel Farke's side will be next seen in action in their Carabao Cup first-round tie against Shrewsbury on August 9, but it remains to be seen whether of not Westbrook will be back in the Elland Road stands.