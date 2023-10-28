NBA legend Grant Hill and singer Tamia Hill throw backing behind Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride franchises in MLS & NWSL

Grant Hill and wife Tamia Hill have made an exciting move by joining the ownership group for Orlando City in MLS and the Orlando Pride in the NWSL.

Hill couple have been season-ticket holders

Join ownership group of both clubs

Become part of exclusive list of celebrities with stakes in American soccer

WHAT HAPPENED? The couple has been season-ticket holders for both the Orlando outfits and will up the ante by joining the ownership group. The development was announced by club owner and chairman Mark Wilf through a club statement.

"We're very excited to add both Tamia and Grant Hill as part of our ownership group for Orlando City and Orlando Pride," said Wilf.

"Over the past few years, we have gotten to know and appreciate Tamia and Grant, their passion for our clubs, and their commitment to the community. Both boast professional resumes that speak for themselves and are highly accomplished individuals in the business world but, more importantly, they are incredible contributors to the greater Orlando area."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hill had an illustrious NBA career that spanned 18 seasons until his retirement in 2013. He spent eight seasons with the Orlando Magic, playing for the team from 2000 to 2007. During this stint he was selected in the NBA All-Star in 2000, 2001, and 2005. After his tenure with the Orlando Magic, Hill continued his NBA journey, playing for the Phoenix Suns and later the LA Clippers. Post-retirement, Hill took on an active role in the NBA as he became a co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks, showcasing his continued commitment to the sport.

Meanwhile, Tamia is an accomplished R&B singer with a career that includes seven studio albums. Her remarkable musical journey led to six Grammy nominations and provided numerous chartbusters like "So Into You" and "Imagination," which captured the hearts of fans and left an indelible mark on the R&B music scene.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "We'd like to thank the Wilf Family for the opportunity to join this incredible organization, and to make our family a part of the Orlando City and Orlando Pride family," said Tamia and Grant.

"The future is very promising for both teams, and we are excited to support Orlando City, as well as the opportunity to be a part of the Orlando Pride and elevate women in sports. Matches at Exploria Stadium are one of our favorite places to take our daughters, and we are very excited to now do so as part of the ownership group. From the moment we met the Wilfs, we were impressed with their vision for the club and the passion they have for giving back to the Central Florida community, something that is also of great importance to us," the Hills added.

WHAT NEXT? Orlando City will be back in action on Monday against Nashville in the MLS.