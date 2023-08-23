Nashville's Dax McCarty managed to get Lionel Messi's Inter Miami shirt after a "swift kick to the groin" from the "GOAT" in the Leagues Cup final.

Messi scored the opener against Nashville

Inter Miami won 10-9 on penalties

McCarty got Messi's shirt after the match

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite losing out in the Leagues Cup final to Inter Miami on penalties, McCarty believes that the defeat was not "a total loss" as he left the stadium with Messi's jersey in his bag. The Argentine superstar opened the scoring in the final with a stunner and was brilliant in his movements throughout the match. Generally, after the final whistle there is a fight for Messi's jersey among opposition players and this time it was the 36-year-old veteran midfielder who got lucky.

McCarty posted a picture with Messi's jersey and wrote: "The night wasn’t a total loss."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nonetheless, the defeat to Inter Miami in the final did "hurt" McCarty, who wrote in a seperate post on X: "The result is obviously a swift kick to the groin, but I couldn’t be prouder of our team and our city. Our response after the 🐐 does 🐐 things was awesome. So much character in this group. It hurts but we will be better for it. Plenty of good nights and memories to come ✊🏻."

WHAT NEXT? Messi will be back in action for Inter Miami on Wednesday evening in the semi-final of the U.S. Open Cup against Cincinnati. McCarty, meanwhile will take the pitch for Nashville on Saturday in a MLS encounter against Atlanta United.