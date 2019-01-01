Napoli want £23m for Hysaj as Tottenham show interest

The full-back is being considered for a deadline-day move as the Italians grow increasingly keen to sell their wantaway defender

have expressed an interest in signing Elseid Hysaj from , but the club are demanding a fee of £23 million ($28m) from the Premier League side.

Hysaj has been looking to move from Napoli for the past six months as he has dropped down the pecking order since Carlo Ancelotti took over as coach from Maurizio Sarri last summer.

The Albanian has been used during their pre-season fixtures, but he currently ranks as the third-choice option at right-back for Ancelotti’s side.

Napoli have been trying to offload Hysaj for two consecutive transfer windows and they are thought to have interest in him from other Italian clubs, with the deadline for him to move within Serie A not until September 2.

However, the transfer window for Premier League teams closes at 5pm BST (12pm ET) on Thursday and Spurs may try to negotiate a deal for Hysaj down to around £18m ($22m).

Though Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is notoriously difficult to negotiate with, Hysaj has less than two years to run on his contract and this may ease the process.

If Spurs can pull off a deal before the transfer window shuts, Hysaj’s arrival would soften the blow of the injury suffered by Juan Foyth.

Argentine defender Foyth was set to be Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice right-back ahead of his side's opening Premier League match against on Saturday, but he suffered an ankle injury against and is expected to be out for a number of weeks.

It is shaping up to be a busy end to the transfer window for Spurs after they agreed a €70m (£65m/$78m) fee with for Paulo Dybala.

Meanwhile, are asking for between €20m and €30m from Tottenham to allow Philippe Coutinho to leave on a season-long loan deal.

Spurs would also have to pay the full £200,000-a-week wages of the former man and have not been offered an option-to-buy him at the end of the deal.

’ Giovani Lo Celso and CP’s Bruno Fernandes have also been linked with moves to north London amid the search for another central midfielder after Tanguy Ndombele’s club-record arrival from .

Tottenham could yet lose Christian Eriksen before the close of the transfer window, with the international in the final year of his contract and having been linked with and .