Napoli reveal transfer stance on Man City-linked Kvaratskhelia as sporting director reacts to fresh Ronaldo rumours

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed the club's transfer stance on Manchester City-linked winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia has been a revelation at Napoli

City have been linked with the 21-year-old

Giuntoli also speaks on Ronaldo rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? The Georgian footballer has been firing on all cylinders for Napoli since arriving from Dinamo Batumi in the summer, scoring seven goals while providing eight assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. His impressive performances have put European heavyweights on notice, and Manchester City are believed to be keen to get the youngster in the summer of 2023. However, Napoli chief Giuntoli has insisted that Kvaratskhelia is not for sale.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is doing very well, many are doing well. We are very far from the January market and there is nothing in the pipeline. We are very happy, many guys are doing well but the difference will make him continue to do well. Kvara is absolutely non-transferable," He told DAZN.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking before Napoli's 3-0 Champions League win over Rangers in midweek, Giuntoli also responded to the fresh rumours linking the Italian giants with a January move for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. "Right now we're really thinking about the everyday, not the market. And if I had to think about the market, I'd say we won't do anything, because I don't see what to fix, there's nothing to fix. Things are going so well, we will do nothing today.''

WHAT NEXT FOR KVARATSKHELIA & RONALDO? Napoli will return to action against Sassuolo on Saturday in Serie A. Meanwhile, Ronaldo will hope that he is handed a start for United against Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday.