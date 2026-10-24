SSC Napoli vs Roma: The tactics board - Balerdi and McTominay exchange blows in chaotic six-goal stalemate

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A tactical masterclass in mid-block stability met its match in chaotic second-half verticality as SSC Napoli and Roma played out a thrilling 3-3 draw. While Massimiliano Allegri focused on midfield late-runs, Gian Piero Gasperini’s bench proved decisive in salvaging a point.

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Massimiliano Allegri entered this fixture with a clear mandate: restore defensive equilibrium to a Napoli side that had lacked balance in the opening weeks. His tactical blueprint focused on a disciplined mid-block, designed to frustrate Roma’s possession-heavy approach while exploiting the half-spaces through late runs from his dynamic midfield trio. The objective was to force Roma into wide areas and then punish them on the transition through the pace of Hoejlund and the technical ingenuity of De Bruyne.

In contrast, Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma arrived at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona intent on dominating the ball and stretching the pitch. With over 60% possession, the Giallorossi aimed to overload the central channels and use their wing-backs to pin Napoli’s full-backs deep. However, the first half showcased a significant struggle for Roma to convert their 24 total shots into high-quality chances, as Napoli’s compactness forced them into low-percentage efforts from distance.

SSC Napoli's tactical setup

Allegri deployed a fluid 4-3-3 system that morphed into a 4-5-1 during defensive phases. The inclusion of Scott McTominay and Frank Zambo Anguissa alongside Kevin De Bruyne provided a blend of physical dominance and creative vision. The primary pressing trigger was activated when the ball reached Roma’s central midfielders; Napoli would immediately collapse inward to cut off passing lanes. This was evident in the 28th minute when Anguissa capitalised on a lapse in central coverage to open the scoring.

In the build-up, Napoli eschewed risky short passing from the back, often looking for direct vertical balls toward Hoejlund to bypass Roma’s initial press. McTominay’s role was particularly sophisticated; he functioned as a "shadow striker," ghosting into the box to exploit the space created by the wingers pinning the Roma centre-backs. This tactical nuance resulted in two goals for the Scotsman, who repeatedly found himself unmarked in the area. Defensively, Napoli remained narrow, allowing Roma to have the ball in wide areas while ensuring that the central zone remained a congested fortress, making clear-cut opportunities for the visitors difficult to come by until the final stages.

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Roma's tactical setup

Gasperini opted for his signature 3-4-2-1, a formation designed to create numerical superiorities across the pitch. Roma’s build-up play was patient, involving the three central defenders and Marten de Roon, who dropped deep to act as a pivot. The width was provided by the wing-backs, whose high positioning forced Napoli’s Politano and Lang to track back, effectively turning Napoli’s 4-3-3 into a 6-3-1 at times. This territorial dominance yielded 11 corners and 24 shots, yet Roma lacked the clinical edge to break Allegri’s resolve early on.

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The pressing game from Roma was intense and high, aiming to win the ball back within seconds of losing it. However, the high line left them vulnerable to Napoli’s quick transitions. Soulé and Malen operated in the pockets of space between Napoli’s midfield and defence, looking to turn and drive at the back four. While they struggled to penetrate for an hour, the tactical insistence on recycling possession eventually wore down the Napoli rearguard. The defensive shape relied heavily on the recovery pace of N'Dicka and Hermoso, but they were frequently caught out by the timing of McTominay’s late arrivals into the penalty area.

The tactical chess match

The primary tactical battle centered on the half-spaces and the management of McTominay’s vertical runs. For much of the match, Allegri appeared to be winning this duel. By allowing Roma to have sterile possession (61%), Napoli conserved energy and struck with surgical precision on the counter. The mismatch occurred when Roma’s double pivot failed to track McTominay’s movement from deep, leading to his goals in the 48th and 83rd minutes. Allegri’s decision to prioritise central density over ball retention seemed to have secured the points.

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However, Gasperini eventually won the battle of endurance. By maintaining a high volume of crosses (35 compared to Napoli’s 16) and constant pressure, Roma eventually broke the physical resolve of the Napoli defenders. The tactical victory for Gasperini lay in his refusal to deviate from his attacking principles, even when trailing 2-0. The sheer weight of Roma’s offensive output - producing 2.64 Expected Goals (xG) - suggested that their tactical dominance was real, even if the finishing was initially absent.

In-game adjustments

The match was transformed by Gasperini’s triple substitution in the 58th minute. The introduction of Leonardo Balerdi, Santiago Castro, and Nahuel Molina injected fresh energy and a more aggressive profile into the Roma side. Balerdi’s introduction was a tactical masterstroke; primarily a defender, he was pushed forward during set-pieces and chaotic sequences, exploiting Napoli’s fatigue to score twice in the final 15 minutes. This shift to a more desperate, direct approach disrupted Napoli’s organised mid-block.

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Allegri attempted to counter this by bringing on Stanislav Lobotka and Leonardo Spinazzola to regain control of the tempo and provide fresh legs on the flanks. However, these changes were reactive rather than proactive. The move to a more defensive posture invited further Roma pressure, culminating in Balerdi’s 89th-minute equaliser. The shift in momentum was prompted by Napoli’s inability to maintain their pressing intensity, as evidenced by Roma’s late dominance in the air and their success in second-ball situations. Gasperini’s willingness to throw caution to the wind with his defensive substitutes ultimately salvaged the draw.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the outcome was decided by the clash between Allegri’s structured counter-attacking and Gasperini’s relentless offensive volume. While Napoli’s tactical plan to use McTominay as a goal-scoring weapon was executed perfectly, they failed to account for the physical toll of defending for 90 minutes against a team with Roma’s territorial dominance. Gasperini’s bench - specifically the unexpected goal-scoring threat of Balerdi - exposed Napoli’s late-game fragility. In a game of fine margins, Roma’s persistence and tactical flexibility in the final third proved just enough to negate Napoli’s clinical transition play.