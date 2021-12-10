Napoli provide Lozano update after Mexico star stretchered off in a neck brace

Napoli have revealed that Hirving Lozano avoided any serious injury after being stretchered from the field in a neck brace during their Europa League clash with Leicester.

The Serie A outfit emerged victorious in that contest, as they edged a thrilling encounter 3-2, but the sight of the Mexico international being taken off by medical professionals cast some shadow over an otherwise productive evening.

There were initial fears that Lozano had suffered facial fractures, meaning that he could be sidelined for crucial fixtures heading into the winter break, but those concerns have been eased.

What happened to Lozano?

The 26-year-old winger had to be replaced shortly before half-time following a collision with Foxes midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Lozano tripped when battling for the ball and fell face-first onto the thigh of his opponent, leaving him dazed and confused.

He was placed in a protective brace and taken away to hospital for immediate checks.

What have Napoli said?

The Italian side were quick to offer an update on their Mexican star following the final whistle.

Amid reports that Lozano had broken a tooth and his nose, X-rays ruled out any fractures.

It was also revealed that he had not suffered concussion, meaning that no protocols will need to be followed there.

That is good news for title hopefuls Napoli, who have fixtures with Empoli, AC Milan and Spezia to come before Christmas.

The bigger picture

While Lozano has been given the all clear, he has not had much luck on the facial injury front this season.

Back in July, while representing his country at the Gold Cup, the highly-rated performer suffered a nasty cut above his eye during a meeting with Trinidad & Tobago.

That wound required surgery and a stint of several days in hospital.

