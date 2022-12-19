'No chance' - Napoli director dismisses Kvaratskhelia Newcastle transfer links

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has dismissed Newcastle's reported interest in winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, insisting he won't be sold.

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli have insisted they have no interest at all in selling winger Kvaratskhelia amid speculation the 21-year-old is a £50m target for Newcastle United. Sporting director Giuntoli has said his club will not sell even if they receive a big-money offer for the Georgia international.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Newcastle interest in Kvaratskhelia? There is absolutely no chance of us letting him leave, regardless of how much the offer is," he told SportExpress.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kvaratskhelia has scored eight goals and produced eights assists in just 17 appearances for Napoli in all competitions this season, following a summer move from Georgian side Dinamo Batumi. The youngster has even been nicknamed “Kvaradona” after club legend Diego Maradona and has helped Napoli to the top of the table in Italy.

WHAT NEXT? Kvaratskhelia signed a five-year deal with Napoli in the summer, but the club may face a battle to keep hold of the youngster if he can continue to impress with the Serie A side.