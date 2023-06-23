Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds has discovered his lookalike - who played for the club 130 years ago!

Ryan Reynolds lookalike played for Wrexham 130 years ago

Fans point out the similarity

Wrexham AFC set to compete in EFL League Two next season

WHAT HAPPENED? Hollywood superstar, Reynolds, posted a team picture on his Instagram stories from 1878 clicked after Wrexham AFC won their first-ever Welsh Cup. The actor cheekily pointed out a lookalike in the lineup with a caption that read: "My first stint at Wrexham."

Instagram (vancityreynolds)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fans were quick to notice this as well when the picture was shared on the club's official Twitter handle. One fan pointed out that the lookalike in the picture is in fact John Price. The Wales International, born in 1854, played in that iconic first-home Welsh International match against Scotland in 1877.

Reynolds and fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham in 2021 and since then the team is back in the Football League for the first time in 15 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The team is set to compete in EFL League Two, the fourth level of English football, in the 2023–24 season.