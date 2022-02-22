Mourinho hit with two-game ban after latest outburst

Jose Mourinho has been handed a two-game ban following an outburst that saw him sent off in Roma's draw against Hellas Verona.

Mourinho was sent off in injury time as the manager was seen shouting at the referee before booting a ball high into the air.

Mourinho, who had to be restrained by an assistant, allegedly accused the referee of being sent by Juventus as the Portuguese boss continues to battle with Italian officials.

What did Mourinho yell?

According to La Stampa, Mourinho yelled towards referee Luca Pairetto: "They sent you on purpose, Juve sent you..."

Pairetto, who has refereed 92 games in Serie A and was promoted to international referee this past September, has a brother that has worked for Juventus for eight years.

Mourinho's disciplinary record

Having only returned to Serie A this season, Mourinho has already had a number of disciplinary issues since taking over at Roma.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss was sent off earlier this season against Napoli after being booked twice.

In addition, he was even dismissed ahead of a friendly defeat to Real Betis, earning his marching orders before the game even began for trying to confront the referee on the pitch.

As a result of this ban, Mourinho will miss matches against Spezia and Atalanta.

