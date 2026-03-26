The 2026 World Cup is fast approaching, with the eyes of the globe set to turn towards the US, Mexico, and Canada.

A key part of winning the tournament involves discipline, with the most successful teams usually being those that manage to keep 11 men on the pitch for the duration.

However, there have been plenty of iconic red cards in World Cup history, from Zinedine Zidane's infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi, to the confusing dismissal of Josip Simunic for Croatia against Australia, when English referee Graham Poll showed him three yellow cards before finally issuing a red.

Which player has the most red cards in the tournament's illustrious history, however, and could the record be broken at the 2026 tournament?

GOAL tells you everything you need to know about World Cup red cards, from the man with the most, to the game with the most cards brandished, and the overall tournament with the worst disciplinary record. Let's go in two-footed...

Which player has the most red cards in World Cup history?

The record for the most red cards in World Cup history is shared between two players.

The first is Cameroon's Rigobert Song, who received two red cards during his time representing his country on the grandest stage of them all.

Song was first red carded in the 1994 competition, as his side lost 3-0 to Brazil in the group stages. Song was just 17 but he launched into a vicious tackle on Bebeto, and was sent off; he had left the pitch before Bebeto got to his feet.

His second red came in 1998, as he was sent off for an elbow in a clash with Chile. While he was grappling for possession, the contact was undeniable, and he was rightly dismissed.

The joint-record holder, somewhat surprisingly, is Zinedine Zidane. The France icon, of course, was dismissed in the 2006 final against Italy after headbutting Marco Materazzi during extra time. The defender is alleged to have insulted Zidane's sister, prompting a furious reaction, and one of the most sensational red cards in the tournament's history.

His first World Cup red card came eight years earlier in 1998, in a group stage clash with Saudi Arabia, and was another fit of pique from the brilliant playmaker. Saudi player Fuad Anwar attempted to make a sliding tackle on Zidane but appeared to get caught between his legs, and Zidane then stamped on Anwar's leg. While he got straight back up, in a remarkable display of honesty, Zidane was immediately dismissed.

France won the game 4-0 and went on to win the tournament, as Zidane scored a brace in the final, his suspension served.

Notable World Cup red cards

Perhaps the most infamous World Cup red card was, indeed, Zidane's in the 2006 final, but it is not the only dismissal in the biggest game in the sport.

Argentina had two players sent off in the 1990 World Cup final: Pedro Monzon and Gustavo Dezotti. Monzon was sent off for a brutal tackle on Jurgen Klinsmann, while Dezotti was also shown a straight red for essentially grabbing Jurgen Kohler by the neck. Argentina lost 1-0 to West Germany in the final.

Marcel Desailly was sent off in the 1998 final, which is somewhat overshadowed by the fact France won the game. His first yellow was for dissent and his second was for a foul on Cafu.

Zidane was sent off in 2006, as we know, while John Heitinga was dismissed in the 2010 final for the Netherlands. Nigel de Jong should have been sent off for a kung-fu kick on Xabi Alonso but was only shown a yellow; instead, Heitinga was dismissed for two yellows, his second coming for a late pull on Andres Iniesta, who would pick himself up to score the winner.

A number of England players have also received their marching orders: Wayne Rooney was sent off in 2006 for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho as the Three Lions crashed out on penalties, leading to Cristiano Ronaldo's infamous wink, and, in 1998, David Beckham was dismissed for kicking out at Diego Simeone as England lost to Argentina, again on spot-kicks. That red card led to the infamous headline: "10 heroic Lions, one stupid boy."

During a 2010 quarter-final, though, there was perhaps the single most controversial red card, as Luis Suarez was dismissed for a blatant handball, denying Ghana a last-minute winner. He watched on from the sidelines as Asamoah Gyan stepped up to take the resulting penalty and subsequently celebrated wildly as Gyan hit the crossbar, with Uruguay going on to win the game in extra time.

Which World Cup game had the most red cards?

Portugal's clash with the Netherlands, otherwise known as the 'Battle of Nuremberg', at the 2006 World Cup, featured the most red cards in one game at the World Cup.

Referee Valentin Ivanov issued four red cards, sending off Costinha and Deco for Portugal, and Khalid Boulahrouz and Giovanni van Bronckhorst for the Dutch. All four players, somewhat surprisingly, were sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

An incredible camera shot before the end of the game's broadcast showed Boulahrouz, Deco, and Van Bronckhorst sat together on the sidelines, engaging in a deep conversation after their respective dismissals.

Which World Cup had the most red cards?

The World Cup with the most red cards took place in 2006 in Germany.

A total of 28 players were sent off across the competition:



Player sent off Game Stage Result Avery John Trinidad and Tobago v Sweden Group stage 0-0 Jean-Paul Abalo Togo v South Korea Group stage 1-2 Vladyslav Vashchuk Ukraine v Spain Group stage 0-4 Radoslaw Sobolewski Poland v Germany Group stage 0-1 Mateja Kezman Serbia and Montenegro v Argentina Group stage 0-6 Andre Macanga Angola v Mexico Group stage 0-0 Tomas Ujfalusi Czech Republic v Ghana Group stage 0-2 Daniele De Rossi Italy v USA Group stage 1-1 Pablo Mastroeni Italy v USA Group stage 1-1 Eddie Pope Italy v USA Group stage 1-1 Luis Perez Mexico v Portugal Group stage 1-2 Albert Nad Serbia and Montenegro v Ivory Coast Group stage 2-3 Cyril Domoraud Serbia and Montenegro v Ivory Coast Group stage 2-3 Jan Polak Czech Republic v Italy Group stage 0-2 Dario Simic Croatia v Australia Group stage 1-1 Brett Emerton Croatia v Australia Group stage 1-1 Josip Simunic Croatia v Australia Group stage 1-1 Ziad Jaziri Tunisia v Ukraine Group stage 0-1 Teddy Lucic Sweden v Germany Round of 16 0-2 Costinha Portugal v Netherlands Round of 16 1-0 Deco Portugal v Netherlands Round of 16 1-0 Khalid Boulahrouz Portugal v Netherlands Round of 16 0-1 Giovanni van Bronckhorst Portugal v Netherlands Round of 16 0-1 Marco Materazzi Italy v Australia Round of 16 1-0 Asamoah Gyan Ghana v Brazil Round of 16 0-3 Leandro Cufre Argentina v Germany Quarter-Final (after full-time, from subs' bench) 1-1 aet (2-4 pens) Wayne Rooney England v Portugal Quarter-Final 0-0 aet (1-3 pens) Zinedine Zidane France v Italy Final 1-1 aet (3-5 pens)



