Moses Simon reacts after Nantes' first win of the season

The Nigeria international played a prominent role as the Crocodiles secured victory at Stade de la Beaujoire

Moses Simon has praised after clinching their first win of the season against on Sunday.

The 25-year-old winger played a key role as the Canaries secured a 2-1 victory over Jerome Arpinon’s men at Stade de la Beaujoire.

The international featured for the duration of the game as goals from Andrei Girotto and Imran Louza ensured Christian Gourcuff’s side secured all three points despite a late effort from Zinedine Ferhat.

Simon has taken to social media to shower encomium on his teammates for their performances in the encounter.

“Great teamwork guys with the first victory of the season,” Simon posted on Instagram.

The winger will hope to help the Canaries continue in winning ways when they take on Henry Onyekuru’s in their next league game on September 13.

Simon was one of the standout players for the La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau outfit in the 2019-20 campaign as they finished 13th in Ligue 1.

The winger emerged as Nantes' highest goalscorer with nine strikes in 34 appearances across all competitions and provided eight assists amid other dazzling displays.

The Super Eagles forward was duly rewarded for his outstanding performances, winning the club’s Player of the Season award.

Simon teamed up with the Canaries in the summer of 2019 on a season-long loan from side .

Following his eye-catching displays in his debut season, the Canaries triggered their option to sign him permanently this summer.

The and the GBS Academy graduate started his senior career with AS Trencin in 2014 when he signed a three-year deal with the Slovak side.

After a season, he moved to to team up with Gent, where he spent three years during which he scored 16 league goals in 76 games.

Simon left for in 2018, joining Levante and made 19 La Liga appearances for the club before permanently signing for Nantes.

The forward has five goals in 33 games for the Nigeria national team since he made his debut against in 2015 and was part of the side that finished third at the 2019 in .