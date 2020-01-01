Moses Simon: Nantes keen to keep Nigerian forward

The 24-year-old has been turning heads at La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau since joining the Canaries on loan from Levante

are keen to have Moses Simon remain at the club after the expiration of his season-long loan deal from .

The international has been a huge bargain for Christian Gourcuff’s team since his temporary switch from the Spanish topflight outfit.

It took the Super Eagles star just ten minutes to get his debut goal against , and has gone ahead to rack up six goals and eight assists in 22 appearances.

Simon’s latest strike came in Saturday’s 4-3 French Cup defeat to Olympic – where he also provided two assists.

Thanks to all the fans for the massive support last night💚💛 not the result we wanted but we have to move on #allez @FCNantes 💪🔰 pic.twitter.com/jqWHbRGdZk — MSimon27 (@Simon27Moses) January 19, 2020

For manager Gourcuff, the 24-year-old offers something distinct and he will be pleased keep him after his loan spell.

“Moses [Simon] brings something special and enjoys his football here,” the 64-year-old told Goal.

The player has not hidden his desire to commit his future to La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau giants.

“I like the fans and the club, even when we were three goals down against Lyon they kept cheering and pushing us,” Simon told Goal.

“Even though we lost the game, the love and emotion was clear to see because we gave everything but it wasn’t enough.”

Nantes continue their chase for the French topflight diadem when they host on Sunday.

With 32 points from 20 league outings, they sit in fourth position – 17 points behind leaders